Q2 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $75.01 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 235.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 113,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.