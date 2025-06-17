Q2 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Decreased by Analyst

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

NYSE:ANF opened at $75.01 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 235.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 113,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

