What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for CLDX Q2 Earnings?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, June 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of CLDX opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

