Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Intel Q3 Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

