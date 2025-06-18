Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.39 and traded as low as $54.65. Kubota shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 71,797 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.92). Kubota had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

