PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.38 and traded as high as C$24.40. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$24.29, with a volume of 247,165 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSK shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.86.
In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 1,990 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,024.70. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.57 per share, with a total value of C$47,147.00. Insiders have bought a total of 24,990 shares of company stock worth $591,699 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
