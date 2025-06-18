Short Interest in Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rises By 37.8%

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXAHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

AXA Stock Down 1.5%

AXA Cuts Dividend

AXA stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $2.0192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

