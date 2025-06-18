Trust Point Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

