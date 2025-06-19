Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

