Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2,803.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,009,000 after buying an additional 325,210 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,416,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,108,000 after purchasing an additional 76,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

