Q1 EPS Estimate for Northrop Grumman Increased by Analyst

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $494.16 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $422.69 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.