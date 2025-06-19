Trust Point Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

