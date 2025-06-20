AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,356.95. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Warzala purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,385 shares in the company, valued at $487,306.95. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.2%

AstroNova stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

