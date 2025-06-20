Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $125.11

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 2.10. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This represents a 89.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

