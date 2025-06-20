Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.41 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 51,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 82,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $2.4188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

