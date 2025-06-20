Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.