St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 30,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
St Barbara Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
About St Barbara
St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St Barbara
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.