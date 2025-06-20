St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 30,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

St Barbara Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

