Virtu Financial Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

