Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $25,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

