Couchbase’s (BASE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BASE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BASE

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $622,343 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.