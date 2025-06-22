CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $124.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

