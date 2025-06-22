Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on DH shares. BTIG Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

