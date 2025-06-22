Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square Enix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Square Enix Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Square Enix had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $506.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

