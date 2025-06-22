Top Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 20th

Get alerts:

Arista Networks, Alibaba Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, SRM Entertainment, Roblox, and BigBear.ai are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 7,506,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,548,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. SRM Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. Roblox has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $104.77.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 117,943,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,409,743. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

