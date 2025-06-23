Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

