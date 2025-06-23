Garde Capital Inc. Invests $35,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 330 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 8,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:COP opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

