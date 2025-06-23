Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

