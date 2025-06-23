The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $67.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6,863.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.77. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

