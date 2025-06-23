The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $67.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.77. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.51.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chefs’ Warehouse
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.