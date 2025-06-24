Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 23,200 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

