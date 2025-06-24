First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.