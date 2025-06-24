Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $898,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $261.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

