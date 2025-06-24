Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 923 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in eBay by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $8,644,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,041.84. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,321 shares of company stock valued at $20,606,770 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

