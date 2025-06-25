Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

