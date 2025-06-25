Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 30,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 102,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.
Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.
