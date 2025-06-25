CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.18.

Keyera Stock Down 0.6%

Keyera Company Profile

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$43.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$35.35 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

