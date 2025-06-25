JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.