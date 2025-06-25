Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.4% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 214.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

