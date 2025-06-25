Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $61.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

NTR stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

