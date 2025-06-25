Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $184.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.63.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,799.81. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $8,898,589. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. Natera has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

