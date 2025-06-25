On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $63.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.85.
ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $52.55 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
