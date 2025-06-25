Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 297.68% from the stock’s current price.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of -1.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 77.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3,326.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.