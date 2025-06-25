Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRCC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. BRC has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Research analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 1,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 204.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,359 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 445,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

