What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for SPRY FY2029 Earnings?

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

SPRY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SPRY opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 0.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 467,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 168,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,678.40. The trade was a 87.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,136. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,888 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.