Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 217,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 112,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.16. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

