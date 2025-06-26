PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $79.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,918 shares of company stock worth $22,432,706 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

