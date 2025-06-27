Analysts Issue Forecasts for AeroVironment Q2 Earnings

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $272.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $272.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 171.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.