Analysts Set TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HURA. Brookline Capital Management upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ HURA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02).
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
