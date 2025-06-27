B. Riley Comments on Flywire’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flywire in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Flywire has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Flywire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 159,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,990 shares in the company, valued at $220,779.60. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

