B. Riley Comments on Novagold Resources Q2 Earnings

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Novagold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novagold Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Novagold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novagold Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novagold Resources by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

