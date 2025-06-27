CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Set at $105.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) received a $105.00 price target from analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

CF opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

