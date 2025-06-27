Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for EQT Earnings

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

